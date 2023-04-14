Friday, April 14, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Alien Skin’s music is good, King Saha adds voice to Bobi Wine’s
Top News

Alien Skin’s music is good, King Saha adds voice to Bobi Wine’s

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Joan Murungi.

When National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine branded Alien Skin a good musician, the latter grew wings.

He went ahead and branded himself a legend in the music industry, adding that the likes of singer David Lutalo and other Ugandan musicians should pick a leaf from him.

This is something that excited King Saha.

When asked if he finds the Sitya Danger singer to be a legend in the music industry, he said: “His music is good. Let him enjoy his shine. When your time comes and you are given a microphone to speak, say whatever you want. That is how the music industry is. It’s someone’s right to call themselves whatever they want.”

“We have other musicians like Unknown and Acidic vocals that I keep seeing on Tiktok. Respect those guys. They have a very good journey. People break through differently. I listen to their music and enjoy. They are unique because they sound different. No one copies the other,” King Saha said.

You may also like

Netflix execs thought ‘The Girl in the Yellow Jumper’ was not Ugandan...

King Saha attacks Cindy again

Explore West tourism campaign kicks off in high gear

Scandal: Kadaga to pay for iron sheets

Alimpa expounds on why he missed show in Kinoni

Zahara Toto’s ex Don Solo wanted in Kenya

OPM Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi dies in Italy — Govt

Murder or natural death? Police probe death of KIU law student

Engagement to Nini was fake, says former Big Brother Naija housemate Saga

Ziza Bafana apologises over failure to perform at Easter shows

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.