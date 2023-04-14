Alien Skin’s music is good, King Saha adds voice to Bobi Wine’s

By Joan Murungi.

When National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine branded Alien Skin a good musician, the latter grew wings.

He went ahead and branded himself a legend in the music industry, adding that the likes of singer David Lutalo and other Ugandan musicians should pick a leaf from him.

This is something that excited King Saha.

When asked if he finds the Sitya Danger singer to be a legend in the music industry, he said: “His music is good. Let him enjoy his shine. When your time comes and you are given a microphone to speak, say whatever you want. That is how the music industry is. It’s someone’s right to call themselves whatever they want.”

“We have other musicians like Unknown and Acidic vocals that I keep seeing on Tiktok. Respect those guys. They have a very good journey. People break through differently. I listen to their music and enjoy. They are unique because they sound different. No one copies the other,” King Saha said.