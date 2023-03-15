Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Alien Skin, Young Mulo collaborate on new song
Top News

Alien Skin, Young Mulo collaborate on new song

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Controversial upcoming artiste Alien Skin and dancehall singer Young Mulo have released a collabo titled Vako.

In the song, they hit at people who are working towards making them fail in life, saying they are determined to shine.

Alien says in one of the lines that he has become a music star within a short period of time because he is blessed.

He calls upon big name artistes in the country to allow him do his music and also give him some respect the way he has been respecting them.

The audio of the song was produced by Makindye-based music producer Eddie Dee.

Alien Skin has been in the news of recent for allegedly beating a bouncer after he refused to be checked while trying to enter a lounge at night.

He also made news when he refused to be nominated in the music awards organised by a local radio station, arguing that he is not an upcoming artiste.

This is an opportunity for Young Mulo to get back to the music scene because he has been AWOL for a while. 

You may also like

Davido shocks fans after deleting all Instagram photos

Big Brother Titans: Who will go home?

Swangz Avenue’s Elijah Kitaka dreams of becoming music giant

‘Mboozi Zamalwa’ comedy show can never be resurrected, says pioneer Shamin Mayanja

Aganaga, Papa Cidy explain why they never sang at ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert

Vision Group journalist granted bail after five days in prison

‘Small’ promoters irked by new rules set by National Promoters Association

Missing bride hands self to Police, accuses parents of forceful marriage

Ghanaian travel vlogger receives apology for deportation

Diamond Platnumz reveals details of last chat with Costa Titch

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.