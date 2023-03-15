Alien Skin, Young Mulo collaborate on new song

By Alfred Byenkya

Controversial upcoming artiste Alien Skin and dancehall singer Young Mulo have released a collabo titled Vako.

In the song, they hit at people who are working towards making them fail in life, saying they are determined to shine.

Alien says in one of the lines that he has become a music star within a short period of time because he is blessed.

He calls upon big name artistes in the country to allow him do his music and also give him some respect the way he has been respecting them.

The audio of the song was produced by Makindye-based music producer Eddie Dee.

Alien Skin has been in the news of recent for allegedly beating a bouncer after he refused to be checked while trying to enter a lounge at night.

He also made news when he refused to be nominated in the music awards organised by a local radio station, arguing that he is not an upcoming artiste.

This is an opportunity for Young Mulo to get back to the music scene because he has been AWOL for a while.