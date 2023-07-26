Alien Skin threatens to quit music at end of year

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Alien Skin, who is all the rave of the local music industry right now after a slap from musician Pallaso (Pius Mayanja) elevated him to an instant sensation, has hinted at exiting the industry months from now.

“I might even quit music by the end of this year… nga nkola bilala (then I will do other stuff),” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Fangone Forest CEO tweeted that the local music industry is not all fun and games.

However, his fans have pleaded with him to abandon the idea.

Recall Alien Skin is one of the people that COVID-19 lockdown handed a solid footing. Before, he was not a household name until his songs became content on Chinese video sharing App TikTok.

What will Alien do of he quits music?

He was a bodaboda rider in the city centre before he did music, but with his new status, rule that out. He was also a bouncer at a bar in Kansanga, a city suburb. Do you see him doing that again? I bet not, also given that his head of security is a young Champion Gudo.

The Sitya Danger hitmaker, however, is a skilled mechanic with enough experience to even remodel cars, with a garage to his name on Salama road.

Dancehall singer A Pass (Alexander Baguma), while appearing Urban TV early this July, said Alien’s character is likeable, but his music is not because of how he goes around picking random topics.

In just weeks after he got slapped by Pallaso in late May for interrupting his concert rehearsals, he had a sold-out concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road at the expense of Pallaso who also had a concert the same day at the Lugogo Cricket Oval, Kampala. Alien travelled to London (first time out of the country), also at the expense of Pallaso who got dumped from the line-up.