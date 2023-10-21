Alien Skin, Ronald Mayinja take turns to taunt Bobi Wine

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Alien Skin has continued to alienate himself from musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine’s camp, throwing jabs every time the opportunity presents itself.

Days ago, Alien said singer Ronald Mayinja was more deserving of Bobi Wine’s mercy. In the run-up to the 2021 general election, Mayinja initially seemed to subscribe to Bobi’s National Unity Platform, only to turn around and join the ruling party .

However, speaking to Bukedde TV, Mayinja said he also does not need any form of forgiveness from the NUP principal. Mayinja explained that since he joined politics during the 2021 general election, he has not released a lot of music and his fans have complained to him. He has apologised to them and promised to release music soon.

“I have never apologised to Bobi Wine or his supporters. I apologised to my fans that said I am no longer giving them music because of politics. I told them I would get back to doing music. Therefore, I don’t need Bobi Wine’s forgiveness because I have never asked for it. He can give it to his party members,” said Mayinja.

Appearing on Urban TV in November 2022, Mayinja said he fell out with Bobi Wine because he never agreed with his ideology and also accused the self-styled ghetto president of denying him the party flag.

Meanwhile, over two months ago, Alien Skin came under fire from ghetto dwellers, who form a huge proportion of his fan base, after he blasted them for demanding that he swears allegiance to Bobi Wine. He argued that he built his career from scratch and, therefore, does owe Bobi anything. Asked to apologise, he refused, and maintained his stance, stating that he is also a music firebrand.