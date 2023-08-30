Alien Skin resigned to losing protégé Champion Gudo

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Alien Skin’s emotions have reached boiling point. If a video doing rounds on social media is anything to go by the Fangone forest boss, has painfully decided to part ways with his protégé Champion Gudo.

A bitter Alien Skin feels his imprint in Gudo’s life, picking him from scratch in the ghettos and turning him famous is not being recognized. The young talent is set to be reunited with his biological parents. They (parents) were angered by Alien Skin’s reluctance to let the child rapper pursue education at Kampala parents after a bursary was offered.

On Monday, August 28th, Godfrey Kibuuka the father to Gudo agreed to the conditions laid out, making it official that his son would commence studies at Kampala Parents School.

Kibuuka explained to the media that he was uncertain about his son’s schooling situation, being unaware of how Alien Skin had gained custody of Champion Gudo in the first place.

He underscored that he had no familiarity with Alien Skin’s identity and clarified that he had only consented to the boy’s mother’s wishes, not granting permission for the boy to live with him.

He extended his appreciation to Dr. Muganga for generously providing his son with a scholarship to complete his primary education.

MC Kats was present during Kibuuka’s announcement, confirming that Kampala Parents School was the chosen path for Champion Gudo to forge a promising future.

In a recent TikTok live stream, Champion Gudo’s sibling revealed that their father had abandoned them when Champion Gudo was only four months old, failing to offer any form of child support throughout their upbringing.

In an emotionally charged video, Alien Skin lost his composure as he demanded the return of Champion Gudo to his Kawempe home, emphasizing that this decision hinged upon the family’s appreciation for the impact he had on their lives.

Further circulating on various social media platforms is a video featuring Champion Gudo and his sibling affirming their departure from Alien Skin’s Fangon Forest residence, marking their return to their humble Kawempe home in the ghetto.

MC Kats appeared on a local TV several times trying to broker a meeting between Alien Skin and Victoria University vice-chancellor Lawrence Muganga to enable child rapper Deogratius Ssendiwala alias Champion Gudo, who has been under the Alien Skin’s care, to join Kampala Parents School.