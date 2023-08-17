Friday, August 18, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Alien Skin refuses to travel for South Africa show before getting full payment

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Musician Alien Skin’s show in Johannesburg, South Africa is hanging in the balance following reports that he refused to fly there without getting his full payment.     

The  show was supposed to take place on Thursday, August 17, but the organisers cancelled it on August 12, saying the singer had failed to secure a visa on time.

However, Alien, real name Patrick Mulwana, defended himself, saying he failed to secure a visa on time because got the invitation late.

The Sitya Danger singer later made a U-turn and told the organisers to pay the balance of the deposit before he leaves Uganda, something which they failed to do.  

