Alien Skin maintains he is quitting music in December 2023

By Ahmad Muto

Recall in July singer Alien Skin announced that he was considering quitting music by the end of this year to invest his effort in other things via a post on social media. “I might even quit music by the end of this year… nga nkola bilala (then I will do other stuff). That was shortly after he claimed that the local music industry is not all fun and games.

Fast forward, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 after perhaps thinking it through properly, he eliminated the operative verb ‘might’ and posted “I’m quitting music in December.”

It is important to note that two things contributed immensely to Alien Skin’s instant stardom – TikTok and singer Pallaso.

The former made him all the rave in 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown making him a household name courtesy of his songs that became content on the app. Then singer Pallaso provided the icing early this year, earning him public sympathy following a confrontation where Pallaso was filmed harassing him.

Worth noting is he is a retired boda boda rider who operated in the city centre. Will he consider that with his newly acquired social status? Not a chance. He was also a bouncer at a bar in Kansanga, a city surburb. Now he has his own bouncers led by 10-year-old Champion Gudo. So not a chance of going back. But he is also a skilled mechanic with a garage to his name on Salama road. The alien has options.