Alien Skin has impacted more lives than politicians – Henry Tigan

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Henry Tigan has condemned critics that have made it a point to taunt singer Alien Skin by claiming his talent deficiency is glaring and put an expiry date to the buzz associated with his brand.

He explained that looking at where the Sitya Danger singer came from to establish himself and managed to keep a large number of people around him, as well as housed and fed them is a much bigger highlight of his contribution to society than local leaders.

“I have heard people say Alien Skin does not know how to sing and it won’t be long before he fades. But then what? Looking at where he comes from, he has impacted many lives compared to politicians. If he is able to take care of 50 people in his camp, it means he has saved all of them from committing crime,” said Tigan while appearing on Urban TV on Monday, October 16, 2023.

“And having to feed all those 50 mouths everyday is a big deal. Remember they also have families that depend on them; the promoters, DJs, managers and others running his online platforms are on his payroll. So I am not going to judge his music as long as he has people he is helping. These are tough times,” added Tigan.