Alien Skin gives Evelyn Lagu sh1m

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin has continued to win the hearts of many with his selflessness, consistently extending a helping hand to those in need.

He has not only provided collaboration opportunities to faded artistes, granting them platforms for their comebacks, but he has also demonstrated his generosity by contributing personal funds to support the sick and less fortunate. Alien’s benevolent actions have deeply ingrained him in the hearts of Ugandans.

In a recent act of kindness, the Tonkaka singer donated sh1m to ailing fellow singer Evelyn Lagu aka Evelyn Love, who is battling kidney problems.

The Mbulila singer took to her social media accounts to express her gratitude to Alien Skin for his financial assistance, as well as to other compassionate Ugandans who have joined hands in contributing towards her medical expenses.

In the face of her medical condition, various artistes have consistently stepped forward to assist her by raising funds to cover her medical expenses.

