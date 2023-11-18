Sunday, November 19, 2023
Celebrity News

Alien Skin gets YouTube plaque for reaching 100,000 subscribers

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Alien Skin’s career is on steroids going by the awards, concert bookings and buzz he has received in a matter of months. The latest is, media streaming platform YouTube has awarded him with a silver plaque after he notched 100,000 subscribers.

This is arguably the fastest a local artiste has earned the plaque considering the Sitya Danger hitmaker opened his YouTube channel on January 14, 2023.

Alien, real name Patrick Mulwana, shared the photo of the plaque online, bragging about his numbers.

“Numbers don’t lie. Thanks for subscribing and listening to my music! Just passed 100k subs.”

He also quipped that he thought it came with money.

The last time an artiste pulled off such a feat in under a year was in 2020 when Tanzanian singer Zuchu notched 100,000 subscribers in just a week in 2020, earning her a silver plaque.

Eleven months later, she hit1,000,000 subscribers, making her the first female artiste in East Africa to pull off the feat.

Early last month, October, Hyper Kids Africa dance group received their gold plaque from YouTube after reaching 1,000,000 subscribers. They hogged headlines in April after secretly filming a music video with American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine for the song, Wapae.

