Alien Skin cautioned about taking Khat in public

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Upcoming artist Alien Skin has been cautioned against chewing khat locally known as “Mairungi” while in public.

The former musician/guitarist, Kabaaya noted that chewing khat in public and showing it in his music videos, is not good for the young ghetto generation in the ghetto who are looking up to him.

Being a role model for the young of the ghetto, Alien Skin, according to Kabaya, should teach them how to improve their lives in order to achieve success like his.

The former Fire Base member Kabaya is well known for his song “Ayagala Mulasi,” which features Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, now a political figure.

The “Sitya Danger” hitmaker has been seen chewing khat while performing and even in public on multiple occasions.

He always has khat in his little, resembling-a-military rucksack.

Khat is a flowering plant native to eastern and southern Africa.

While several bloggers and other musicians have expressed concern over his behavior, he consistently justifies his activities by saying that he is leaving his own life and that his reputation as a celebrity doesn’t affect the fact that he is still a slum youngster.

The children and the ghetto youth all over the country are very attached to Alien Skin, one of the most recent hot artists, because of his songs.

In a YouTube interview, Kabaaya said that while he also likes the music of Alien Skin, all he needs to do is alter his persona.

“I agree he is at the top; I enjoy his music as well. My favorite of his songs is ‘Sitya Danger’ which makes it clear that he is a ghetto boy. The fact that I am aware Alien Skin is a slum child brings me the most joy. The fact that another ghetto boy has made it makes me thrilled. He is now seated with the princes and princesses of this world, as the Bible states. So he must cut on the khat,” he noted.

He said that while no one has ever stopped him from chewing khat, the younger generation shouldn’t be taught that it is a beneficial drug.

He alleged that it is the khat that is disturbing local artist Buchaman.

“Buchaman is a very good man, and I’m sure his thoughts were good as well. Even his allegation that he uses marijuana is false. But he has been chewing khat from the past and is aware of how it has affected him,” he added.

Isma Olaxes, aka Jajja Icuri, a well-known blogger nearly went into fists with Alien Skin, when he recently advised him to adopt a different persona if he wanted to secure better deals.

However, the two later reconciled, though the artist has never shown any change in his character.

