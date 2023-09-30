Aliddeki Brian thrills Zungus at ‘Ndimufirika’ concert

By Alfred Byenkya

World-Afro fusion recording artiste Aliddeki Brian successfully held his Ndimufirika concert at Alliance Francaise, Kampala on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The show started at 6:00pm, with guitarists and singers Ebrahim Soul and Jiran Seyn performing as guest artistes before Aliddeki came on stage at around 9:00pm.

He performed with a live band accompanied by traditional dance performers that helped him to entertain the audience that consisted mainly of Europeans that live and work in Kampala plus a few Ugandans.

The show ended at exactly 10:30pm after Aliddeki performed his songs that included Mujje Tulambule, Ndimufirika and Njagala Nkwagale.

A traditional dancer entertaining guest at world-Afro fusion recording artiste Aliddeki Brian’s ‘Ndimufirika’ concert at Alliance Francaise, Kampala on Friday, September 29, 2023. Photo by Alfred Byenkya

He said the concert was the beginning of his 2023 concerts, noting that he will be doing more shows in Kenya, Tanzania and other African countries

“I will be travelling around East African countries to promote my two music albums named Ndimufirika and Tuzze, which will be released in the first week of October 2023,” Aliddeki revealed.

At the event, the new director of Alliance Française, Eric Touze, congratulated Aliddeki for holding a successful event and said the organisation will continue supporting Ugandan creatives with platforms and knowledge that will help them create and market their works.