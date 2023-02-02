Thursday, February 2, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Aldrine Nsubuga Mobile Money fraudsters identified
Top News

Aldrine Nsubuga Mobile Money fraudsters identified

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Sports analyst and marketing executive Aldrine Nsubuga Senior has thanked MTN Uganda for taking action against Mobile Money fraud.

Nsubuga recently said he survived losing his savings of around sh7, 980,000 to Mobile Money fraudsters, who attempted to withdraw his money.

In a social media post, he said he filed a formal complaint to the company and the culprit was identified and is being pursued by the Police.

“They found the story to be legitimate and accounts are true. The culprit was identified as one of their merchants. Action immediately taken was to deactivate the merchant code to disable his activity, file a police case and handle as criminal case. The thieving merchant is currently on the run, but the Police is in pursuit,” Nsubuga said in a long Facebook post.

He said investigations are still going on regarding how the culprits were able to get real time visibility of his account balances.

“As yet, no MTN staff has been found to be either guilty or as an accomplice. Investigations continue. The company has decided to launch a public fraud awareness campaign to sensitise the public on the dos and donts through strategic partnership with the media,’’ Nsubuga revealed.

He ended his post by saying that the company has appreciated his whistle-blowing as this has helped them identify some flaws in their system they were not aware of.

“I credit the senior customer service manager who has handled this professionally. I am personally satisfied that MTN has done all this in pure entrepreneurship spirit which understands that service is key to retaining business. I am also happy that through my whistle-blowing, a lot of customers’ money could have been saved and the steps being taken will deter similar offenses,” Nsubuga added.

You may also like

GNL Zamba calls for establishment of Mowzey Radio Foundation

Idris Elba to set up film studio in Tanzania

Northern Uganda singer over the moon after his song is played on...

Zari subtly quashes break-up rumours

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ hits YouTube milestone with over 350 million views

Ugandan filmmakers arrive in Johannesburg ahead of Joburg Film Festival

Women’s rights activist Nakajjigo’s family awarded sh40b by US court

Salvador scoffs at TikToker Brennan over threatening to sue a Twitter troll

Trending: Smash, Eddy Kenzo, Pretty Nicole and UPDF

Radio station manager arrested over assaulted journalist

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.