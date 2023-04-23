Aldrine Nsubuga celebrates ‘big 53’ with special message

By Alfred Byenkya

Marketing executive and sports pundit Aldrine Nsubuga Senior celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday 21st,April 2023

He said his biggest achievement at this age is being a grand father to a beautiful grand daughter called Atarah

Atarah was produced by his daughter called Anfield Nsubuga

In a social media post,he urged his fans and followers to celebrate him now when he is still alive and asked them not to wait until he’s gone from the world

“Happy birthday to Jajja Atarah @53.Tell me something nice today. Let’s celebrate me. Don’t wait till am gone. What do you like about me? Why do you follow me? Why are you my fan? That’s the reason we should celebrate my life today. Tell me about it. Share. Today am a listener. I count my blessings every year. Thank you all for being a part of my fulfillment. Just put a smile on my face today,” he wrote

He said that this age, he feels he has achieved a lot because he has made a lot of friends and social networks from the work he has been doing since he graduated from school many years ago

“ To some am family, to others, a friend. Many are fans, many more are followers. And then my default community belonging – the football lovers. There are those I share the KCCA, Real Madrid, Argentina, France love. For Liverpool – the object of my passion, we belong together.

My second family are my OBs and OGs, you know where it all begun. We have walked this journey together. Career wise, I have touched hundreds. And then of course the cheer leaders who follow my works outside football. What about the secret admirers I never get to know about and those I do know about ,” he explained

He added that he has dedicated his birthday to every one loves and hates him because he is a person who works for many regardless of whether you like him or not