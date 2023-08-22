Akothee to charge sh1.3 million for access to information about her marriage

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan singer and socialite Akothee has sought to capitalize on public interest on how she is navigating her marriage with husband Denis Schweizer. According to her, she has observed that there has been a lot for interest since she got married this year and because she dishes out information for free, some people have been earning from it. Going forward, she has set a steep fee of Ush 1.3 million (Ksh50,000) for access to information about her marriage. She made the revelation via her Instagram. And those willing to spend that much on the information will also receive exclusive photos and insights on her plans with the husband.

And those not willing or cannot afford, she has asked them to consider staying as far away as possible from her and the husband, those that will insist will get blocked instantly from accessing her Instagram.

“We shall be charging 50,000 to update you with our love life story. We shall send you photos and also update you about our future plans together with my husband,” she wrote on her stories.

“Nothing is for free anymore. If you don’t have sh50,000 don’t ask about my love life. I will block you and you won’t do [anything],” she added.

Recall in May, Akothee vowed to leave social media on the orders of her husband, stop working and leave Kenya. The pair got married in Nairobi, Kenya in April 2023.