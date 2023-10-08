Akothee suggests she’s met her eighth boyfriend

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan singer and socialite Esther Akoth alias Akothee is not letting her fans catch a break at this rate. Days after it emerged her marriage to Denis Schweiser had hit the rocks, there is an update. She has stepped out with Kenyan real estate tycoon Mwenda Thuranira on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The mother of five took to Instagram where she shared a video of a moment during the date where they both seemed comfortable and happy, and suggested Thuranira is going to be her eighth boyfriend.

She was responding to a fan prodding the purpose of the date. “Guys, meet Mwenda the eighth, so I’m going to be Mrs Mwenda. No, Thuranira the eighth.”

However, Thuranira who is married to Vanessa Magiri succumbed to online pressure and Akothee’s camaraderie. He wrote on Instagram: “Always great catching up and engaging with my great friend and one of my long-time clients, Madam Boss herself @akotheekenya. A strategic partnership is key to ensuring continuous growth.”

This comes days after reports started spinning that she had divorced husband Denis Schweiser popularly called Omosh. She changed her name on social media dropping the name Schweiser whose social media accounts disappeared.

In a video she posted on Instagram last week, she wondered why people were claiming that she was nolonger with Omosh without her ever saying it herself.

Then she dropped a suggestion. “From today, I am Mrs. Ojingo. Ojingo is a temporary name while we are still looking for a groom. When you only see the next groom, it is Ojingo,” she said.

Akothee and Schweiser got married in April 10, their wedding ceremony was attended by Kenya’s A-list in entertainment, politics, sports and business.