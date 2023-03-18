AK 47 memorial service to take place on March 22

By Alfred Byenkya

The memorial service of late dancehall artiste Emmanuel Mayanja aka AK 47 will be held on March 22 in Kalangaro, Mityana district, where he was laid to rest.

The news was announced by brother Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso on his social media handles on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The service will begin at 10:00am and will be attended by the family and the general public.

“To all my brothers, in case you can make it, please come and let’s meet and pray for our fallen soldiers, who can no longer pray for themselves. R.I.P AK 47,” Pallaso said.

AK 47 died at the age of 24 in 2015 after he was beaten in a bar.

Despite the Police promising a thorough investigation into the cause of his death, no suspect has ever been arrested.

Born on October 31, 1990, the promising dancehall artiste would have been 33 years old this year.