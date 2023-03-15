Aganaga, Papa Cidy explain why they never sang at ‘Gwanga Mujje’ concert

By Hussein Kiganda

Singers Kalifah Aganaga (Sadat Mukiibi) and Papa Cidy (Hamidu Sekyeru) have been great friends with Jose Chameleone.

During his stint at Leone Island, Papa Cidy recorded many collabos with Chameleone, some of which include Tonsuna, Nkwaata and Joselina.

Aganaga also did a collabo – Kibooko – with Chameleone.

Ugandans, therefore, expected Papa Cidy and Aganaga to perform at Chameleone’s Gwanga Mujje concert that happened on February 24, 2023, but these were nowhere to be seen.

Well, the two have explained why they never made it to the show.

“I was supposed to be there at the Gwanga Mujje concert, but when it was postponed (from February 10 to February 24), everything changed. I had been booked in Masaka and as the headliner, I could not cancel the booking for Chameleone’s show. Chameleone knows this,” Aganaga explained in an interview.

Papa Cidy disclosed that he attended the show and was expectant that his songs with Chameleone would be played to no avail.

“I was at the show. I waited for my songs with him (Chameleone) to be played so that I could make it to the stage, but they never played them. So I could not just walk up to him without the song. And it’s not a crime that I was not invited to sing. It was his concert and he had reasons why he picked all those that made it to the stage,” he said.

Papa Cidy also added that he and Chameleone have remained friends despite quitting his label after a catfight.