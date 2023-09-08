Friday, September 8, 2023
Aganaga gets American visa, asks music promoters there to book him for shows

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya

Dancehall artiste Sadat Mukiibi alias Khalifa Aganaga has asked music promoters in the US to start booking him because he has been given a two-year American visa.

He said getting the US visa after many years of waiting for it is a breakthrough for his music career and it’s time for him to start doing shows in the different states in the US.

According to the visa details, Aganaga got the visa on August 31, 2023 and it will expire on August 28, 2025.

Recently, he said he acquired a nine-year Canada visa, which allows him to travel there whenever he wants. He, however, lamented that he was being delayed by the studies he is currently doing at Victoria University, Uganda as he was given a digital marketing full scholarship.

Aganaga will be graduating at the end of 2023.

“I acquired these visas silently because I don’t want to show off, but the truth is that I have them and I can fly out of the country and I come back any time I want,” he said in a social media post.

