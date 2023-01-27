Aganaga attacks A Pass again

By Joan Murungi

Last week in an interview, musician Kalifah Aganaga claimed to have better music than singer Alexander Bagonza aka A Pass. He dared A Pass to a stage battle with him. In response to his remarks, A Pass admitted that Kalifah was a better artiste, thus there was no need for the battle to take place.

“I believe he is better than me, which means the battle is not necessary,” he tweeted.

One hearing this, the Ndabirawa singer has come out again to attack the Wuuyo singer. While speaking to The Kampala Sun, Kalifah branded A Pass a coward for refusing to challenge him in a stage battle.

“Cowards are like that. Why would you fear a person that wants to challenge you? Kalifah asked.

When told about how some fans believe that A Pass is better than him musically, he tasked them to count the hit songs of A Pass and those of his to see who is better.

Kalifah noted that in 2022, he had abandoned his music career to concentrate on his political ambitions.

“I was using my social capital to build my political career. I am now transitioning from politics to music. I am not like A Pass who hasn’t engaged himself in anything else to take his attention, but he has still faded musically. If we are to call him a farmer, he has had a poor harvest. Let him farm again.

“We expect him to have reasonable endorsement deals, but he is busy selling sweets for young kids. People will say I am jealous of him because of his endorsement deals but when you look at the things he does, they bring so much shame to him. He undresses, puts papers in his panties and then goes to the gym to show people that he has a big cassava. It’s a shame. He is busy wasting his talent. Anyway, I must admit that he is better than me in comedy. That is his extra added talent,”Kalifah concluded.