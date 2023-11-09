After Winnie Nwagi, Harmonize targets Kenyan socialite

By Ahmad Muto

While Diamond Platnumz didn’t broadcast his plans and crush on women across East Africa, his former protégé Harmonize is the opposite. Just weeks after revealing he has a crush on Ugandan singer Winnie Nwagi and is the one Ugandan he wouldn’t mind marrying while performing in Munyonyo, he now has one in Kenya.

And like he made the revelation here on stage, so did he in Kenya. He praised Kenyan ladies during his performance at the Embassy Bistro in Nairobi and revealed his crush on Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika who recently broke up with her baby daddy Brown Mauzo. He wondered why he has never dated a Kenyan lady but Vera from Nairobi is his type. If he had a chance, he said, he would date Vera Sidika.

Harmonize also weeks ago hogged headlines after a series of photos and videos of him dancing provocatively with Ugandan singer Laika in Tanzania surfaced online. However, she denied dating the Tanzanian.

Harmonize’s last public relationship was with Tanzanian actress Frida Kajala but they broke off their engagement in 2022.