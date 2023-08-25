Saturday, August 26, 2023
After Konshens' court win, Free Boy reminds Ugandans of own telecom copyright case

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Following the ruling on Jamaican dancehall singer Konshen’s copyright case against Airtel Uganda this week that will see him get $180,000 (over sh670m) richer, singer Free Boy has maintained that his case against the same telecom, Airtel Uganda and one other, MTN Uganda, is still ongoing at the Commercial Division of the High Court.

“I am here to remind my fellow Ugandans and the music industry that my case against MTN Uganda and Airtel Uganda in the matter of copyright infringement is still on and the case is still open in the High court of Uganda (the commercial division),” wrote the singer on Instagram on Thursday, August 24, 2023.


Recall in May 2021, Free Boy, real name Mubarak Mandela, dragged the two telecom giants to court over alleged copyright infringement. He accused them of using his hit song Kwatta Essimu as a caller tune starting in March 2020 to promote their sales without his consent.

At the High Court Commercial Division, he demanded they compensate him sh175m.

At the time Free Boy filed his suit through Katende and Sempebwa Advocates in 2021, MTN Uganda, through its lawyers of Shonubi and Co. Advocates, denied the accusation of copyright infringement and vowed to task the singer and Viva Entertainment that handled the song’s production and promotion to prove their claim.

In 2014, the Commercial Division of the High Court ordered Warid Telecom, now Airtel Uganda, to pay sh60m to Obsessions music/entertainment group for using their music as caller tunes without their consent in 2008.

