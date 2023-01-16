AFRIMA climaxes in Senegal, DJ Lito scoops award

By Ahmad Muto

The eighth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) that has been running for days now in Dakar, Senegal climaxed on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

A number of activities took place leading to the awards night from conferences to artistes performances by talents from every region of the continent, starting January, 12, 2023.

The highlight for the Ugandan audience was DJ Lito who clinched the Best African DJ award. The jockey beat off heavy competition from four regions of the continent for his effort in the song Tick Tock by Bebe Cool, Slick Stuart and Roja.

He beat off DJ P2N (DRC), DJ Snake (Algeria), DJ Tarico and DJ Consequence (Mozambique and Nigeria), DJ Yessonia (Namibia), DJ Zihnle (South Africa), DJ Sly King (Ghana), Major League DJs (Ghana), Spinall (Nigeria), Uncle Waffles (South Africa) and Zakes Batwini (South Africa).

Tick Tock also had another nomination in the Best artiste, duo, group in Reggae, Ragga Dancehall.

Singer Spice Diana also had a nomination in the Best Artiste, Duo, Group, African Dance or Choreography category for Tujooge featuring DJ Seven.

Note: There is AFRIMA (All Africa Music Awards) and AFRIMMA (African Muzik Magazine Award). The former is hosted here in Africa in collaboration with the African Union (AU) while the latter has its home in Dallas, Texas USA.