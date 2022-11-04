Afrigo’s Moses Matovu opens up about recent rant

By Alex Balimwikungu

Afrigo Band’s legendary saxophonist Moses Matovu is calmness personified. However, recently the veteran artiste lost his cool on stage. The incident was captured on camera.

Matovu exploded at MP Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga, who looked on in shock.

“Your Parliament is fake. Nothing is decided during the plenary. We are fed up with you people wanting to politicise everything. It must stop. Some of us are tired,” Matovu fumed in the video.

In an interview he gave on Urban TV on Friday, November 4, Matovu, who appeared apologetic, claimed he was insulted by a section of the audience

“I was insulted. Some people were calling us drunkards yet they also drink,” Matovu said.

The singer also explained that Ssewungu inappropriately approached him.

“When he came on stage and insisted that the performance go on, he didn’t respect me. In Uganda, it’s common practice for some people to disrespect musicians. I chose to speak up at that point,” Matovu added.

He urged the public to respect artistes, saying they put in a lot of work to be able to give outstanding performances.