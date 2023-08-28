Monday, August 28, 2023
Afrigo denies cancelling London show

by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya                                  

Afrigo Band has dismissed reports that claimed that they had cancelled their London show that is supposed to take place at the London Royal Agency Hotel on September 23, 2023.

The band executive director, James Wasula, termed the reports as false and asked the public to ignore them. 

“Our attention has been drawn to a malicious video doing rounds on social media to the effect that the Afrigo Band will not perform in London this year. Please ignore that malicious video with the contempt it deserves,” he said a press statement released on Sunday, August 27, 2023.         

The show is being organised in celebration of the band’s 48th anniversary.          

