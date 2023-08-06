PICTORIAL: Afrigo, Awilo Longomba delight guests at concert despite technical glitches

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

The Legends of Sound concert held at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel Gardens on Saturday, August 5, featuring Afrigo Band was a night filled with music and excitement.

The event kicked off at 7:00pm, starting with opening acts by Mesach Semakula and Ragga Dee.

The elegantly-dressed Afrigo Band took the stage at 8:20pm amid a stunning fireworks display. Their performance began with popular songs like Abaana ba Afrigo, Emmere Esilide, Mundeke by Joanita Kawalya, Emaali by Bugweri Woman MP Racheal Magolao, and Wololo.

Bugweri Woman MP Rachael Magoola performing at the Legends of Sound concert on August 5, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

While the stage setup seemed simple, unfortunately, the sound quality wasn’t up to par, causing frustration for many attendees. Some blamed the organisers for these technical issues, expecting better from an Afrigo Band concert.



Additionally, the stage arrangement caused problems for a portion of the audience, making it hard for them to enjoy the show. As a result, quite a few people ended up watching the performance on large screens, especially in the regular seating area.

The event was expertly hosted by Abbey Mukiibi, a veteran media personality. After a break at 9:30pm, the chief guest performer, Congolese musician Awilo Longomba, took the stage at 9:40pm.

Awilo’s lively performance, backed by Ugandan dancers and the Afrigo live band, delighted the crowd. He praised Afrigo Band’s skills and experience and expressed his joy in performing with a local band for the first time.

Congolese musician Awilo Longomba entertaining guests at the Legends of Sound concert at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on August 5, 2023. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

Eddy Yawe followed Awilo at 10:00 pm singing hits like Mukayembe and Tukiggale.

Rachael Magoola returned to the stage, getting the audience excited with her hit song, Obangaina.

DJ Alberto took over at 10:30pm, playing a mix of old school tunes. Afrigo Band made their final appearance at 10:45pm, delivering a captivating session featuring classic hits like Taliyo, Mpedembe, Music, and Speed.

The concert peaked with their iconic hit Jim, performed alongside Awilo.

At 11:47pm, a surprise act stole the spotlight, Jose Chameleone. He wowed the audience with performances of his songs such as Wale Wale, Kipepeo, and Mama Rhoda, concluding the show at precisely 11:55pm. The concert aimed to celebrate Afrigo Band’s impressive 48-year journey in the music industry.

Unlike typical concerts, this event saw a smaller turnout of flashy individuals, with the majority of attendees coming for the music.

The crowd was fantastic, including notable figures like musician Juliana Kanyomozi.

All photos by Ignatius Kamya

Forum for Democratic Change national chairman Wasswa Birigwa Wasswa Birigwa and wife Yogi

Fans at the Legends of Sound concert

Businessman Godfrey Kirumira and his wife interacting with the Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa