Africa Laughs Season 6: Couples that laughed together at the comedy show

By Kampala Sun writer

The good thing about going with your wife to a comedy show is that chances of her laughing her legs open are high.

In fact, comedy shows are fast becoming a good option for dates since it is proven that couples that laugh together stay together

During the Africa Laughs comedy show held on Friday at the Kololo Independence grounds, many attended in pairs and as our cameras roved, we could tell they had a really good time.

Mathew and Eleanor Nabwiso make the most of their time at Kololo on Friday. Photo. Karim Ssozi

A recent study found that one of the best indicators of romance is if a couple can laugh together. We bring you some of the couples that graced the Africa Laughs comedy show.