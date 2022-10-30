Africa Laughs red carpet: Who wore it best?

By Alex Balimwikungu
Recently, comedian Patrick Salvador Idringi was one of the acts scheduled to perform at a comedy back to school-kilo Mo edition.
However, he turned it down because he wasn’t comfortable with the dress code he was supposed to follow. Apparently, he was supposed to dress like a clown. The funny man doesn’t clown when it comes to his wardrobe.
His princely garb at the Africa Laughs Comedy show at Kololo on Friday was the cream of the crop. He looked princely in his outfit and one clearly told he put a lot of effort in his outfit.
Going to a comedy show is not like going to a red-carpet event, so once you peered through the attendees, you noticed that many went for the casual outfits.
Was it to keep themselves off the radar? May be. It was only the likes of event Emcee Deedan Muyiira, Eleanor Nabwiso were flashy and outlandish.
For many, the goal was to have fun without being uncomfortable in any manner throughout the evening.