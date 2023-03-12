AFCON U-20: Senegal outclass Gambia to win maiden title

By Alex Balimwikungu

Senegal have been crowned champions of the 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after they beat Gambia 2-0 in the final on Saturday.

Goals from forward Sulaymane Faye and midfielder Mamadou Camara at the Cairo international stadium were enough to secure Senegal’s first-ever U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Senegal’s victory over their arch-rivals, Gambia was a befitting way to end what has been a perfect campaign in Egypt for the young lads.

The West African side qualified for Saturday’s final with a hundred per cent record winning all their matches without conceding a goal.

Indeed, the Young Teranga Lions will be happy they got it right this term, having been condemned to the second position in three previous attempts.

They were beaten by Nigeria’s Flying Eagles in 2015 and were equally unlucky in 2017 and 2019.

The Young Teranga Lions started on the front foot at the Cairo International Stadium with their direct approach, causing the Young Scorpions’ problems at the back.

It didn’t take long as they broke the deadlock after six minutes through Sulaymane Faye’s header from a cross down the right channel.

Senegal doubled their lead ten minutes after the restart through RS Berkane midfielder Mamadou Camara.

The towering Mamadou Camara guided home a corner to beat the helpless Pa Ebou Dampha.

Despite the spirited challenge mounted by Gambia’s Young Scorpions, Senegal held on to secure their first-ever TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

In the 3rd place playoff, the Nigeria U-20 national football team ended their campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-20 tournament with an impressive 4-0 victory over Tunisia.