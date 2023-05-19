AFCON 2027: Kenya ready to spend sh109b on joint bid with Uganda, Tanzania

By Ahmad Muto

Kenya is ready to fork out sh109b to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). This was revealed by Kenya’s Sports cabinet secretary, Ababu Namwamba, on Thursday, May 18, while appearing on Citizen TV.

The countries vying for the joint bid to host the games are Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Namwamba stated that they will require a total of sh326b to pull off the feat. The funds will go to the Confederation of African Football (CAF). He added that they have already divided the amount and each country will contribute $30m.

If the bid is a success, only two stadiums in Kenya, Nyayo and Kasarani, will host the games. They will be upgraded to meet international standards.

Kenyan president William Ruto on Monday, May 15 announced that Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania submitted a joint bit dubbed, East African Community Pamoja bid for the AFCON 2027.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) president, Moses Magogo, in April rallied Ugandans to support the joint bid, arguing that it has the potential of deepening the East African Community integration, and the population and businesses in host countries stand to benefit.