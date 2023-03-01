Afande Lanek attacks Levixone, Bugembe over not supporting fellow musicians

By Mariam Nakalema

Denis Lanek, commonly known as Afande Lanek, the president of gospel artistes, has castigated pastor Wilson Bugembe and Levixone over not supporting fellow musicians.

He revealed that “they keep hiding the connections they have.”

“These people are good musicians. They sing well, but they are not helpful. I have just recorded my new song titled Enimi, but no gospel artiste has posted about it. That’s why the consumption of gospel music is still low and it is not promoted because we don’t support each other physically and financially,” Lanek noted.

He made the remarks from Brian Beats Studio in Makindye, Kampala on March 1, 2023.

Lanek has been battling with gospel artistes not believing in him, saying he can’t lead them. At one point, he was sued by Coopy Bly, but they later made up.

In 2018, Lanek gifted Levixone a Benz, but he returned the car in 2020 out of what he termed disrespect.

In 2022, gospel artiste Exodus hired Lanek, only to split after just three months of working on their project.

It’s alleged that the two fell out following a disagreement arising from uneven sharing of funds from shows and performances.