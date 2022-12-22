Thursday, December 22, 2022
Adults overshadow children at Kampala Kids Fashion show

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Dickson Ndugwa

If you want to grab the attention of adults, put the floodlights on the children.

The organisers of the Kampala Kids Fashion show last week did that, and got mothers, fathers and siblings go wild. Every child was cheered on, with many missing some steps while on the catwalk. As such, the focus shifted from the designers, to the models. Hardly did you find conversation about the garments. It was mostly about “that sweet boy” and “that girl’s confidence is for World Cup”. All this took place at MoTiv in Bugolobi last Sunday under the theme “Develop and Motivate the Young Talents”.

“We give an opportunity for children to walk the runway as a means of boosting their confidence,” said Hunter Nsubuga of Eminent Brandz, the show organisers. The models were aged between 3-12. All Photos: Dickson Ndugwa

