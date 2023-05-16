Actresses Natasha Sinayobye, Tania ink Netflix deal

By Hussein Kiganda

Two Ugandan actresses, Tania Shakirah Kankindi and Natasha Sinayobye, are set to appear in an upcoming Kenyan Netflix series titled “Volume”, directed by Tosh Gitonga.

Kankindi confirmed to The Kampala Sun that the two of them are the only Ugandans cast in this music drama.

“Yes! It’s a Netflix series called “Volume” created by Tosh Gitonga. Its shooting is in Nairobi, Kenya, and only Natasha Sinayobye and I will be featured,” she said.

The series is expected to premiere later this year in 2023, featuring some of the best Kenyan actors.

Kankindi is known for her roles in movies such as “Nalwawo,” “Atonement,” “My Husband’s Wife,” and several others.

In 2022, she won Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film at the Uganda Film Festival (UFF). This year, she is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Feature Film for her role in the movie “Atonement.”

Sinayobye is also recognized for her performance in Loukman Ali’s short film “Sixteen Rounds,” “Junior Drama Club (JDC)” a music drama series by Allan Manzi, “Beneath The Lies,” “Bala Bala Sese,” and several others.

East African collaborations have seemed to sire fruits after several actors from Kenya and Tanzania teamed up for better productions. Kenyan-Tanzanian collaborated movie “Married To Work” has since scooped awards across the globe and featured on the giant streaming platform Netflix. The series “Volume” could be another from Kenya and Uganda.