Actress/singer Felicity Mandela celebrates ’20th’ birthday, vows to make new content

By Hussein Kiganda

On April 26, 2023, Felicity Mandela, a beauty queen, actress, and singer, marked her birthday and made a promise to treat her fans to new content.

Despite her extensive experience in the film industry, the artiste insisted that she had only turned 20 years old.

“I am 20 years old, fine like wine,” Mandela quipped while chatting with The Kampala Sun, laughing heartily.

To commemorate her birthday, she is planning a private party on Friday, April 28, 2023, where she hopes to invite a few friends and fans.

“The birthday bash is an intimate affair that will take place at a private residence with people who shun the public eye,” Mandela disclosed.

As she entered a new phase in her life, Mandela said she wants to differentiate herself in all her careers. She is presently working on new music and movie ventures, but prefers to keep them under wraps until they materialise.

“With age comes growth, and I anticipate substantial development in my music and acting careers. I am currently involved in a new project that is confidential, and I am also finalising my music EP titled BODA BODA,” Mandela elaborated.

Mandela gained recognition for her performance in the movie A Dance With The Bride, in which she co-starred with rapper Edwin Ruyonga in 2021, as well as her work in Pesa Series. She is also famous for her songs, such as Uwonakunze and Money.