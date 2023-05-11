Thursday, May 11, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Actress Nisha Kalema advises filmmakers to stand up for their rights
Top News

Actress Nisha Kalema advises filmmakers to stand up for their rights

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned actress Nisha Kalema has shared her experience of being boycotted by a group of producers and directors for speaking out against one of them who used her work without giving her credit.

Speaking at the Film Club Session at the National Theatre on May 9, 2023, the multi-award-winning actress urged filmmakers who are facing similar situations to speak up.

“Even my friends never stood by me, for the fear that they would be blacklisted too,” Kalema narrated.

However, she refused to be intimidated and instead stood strong, eventually finding her own way back into the industry.

“When they all locked me out, I found my own way in, and did my own movie called Veronica’s Wish, which became a hit,” she noted.

The actress advised other filmmakers facing similar challenges to collaborate on independent projects to overcome the problem of being boycotted by producers who refuse to accept their terms.

“When I was rejected and ejected from the film industry, I collaborated with other filmmakers and came back stronger than ever before,” she shared.

Kalema also emphasised the importance of professionalism, principles, skills, and clear goals in the industry to avoid exploitation by fellow filmmakers.

Her outstanding performances earned her three Best Actress Awards in 2015, 2016, and 2018 for her roles in The Tailor, Freedom, and Veronica’s Wish, respectively.

Currently, Kalema is working on Junior Drama Club (JDC), Uganda’s first musical drama series, as a producer and actress, alongside renowned film producer Allan Manzi.

You may also like

Kenzo’s ‘Born In Africa’ video bags nomination in Caribbean Music Awards

Female filmmakers call for setting up of organisation to lodge sexual harassment...

Miss and Mr Bukedde winners visit Bukedde offices

Celebrating the death of others is inhuman — Speaker Among

Wema Sepetu explains why she dumped Diamond Platnumz

Kapa Cat stings Spice Diana and Prima Kardashi over bleaching

My Freedom City concert must take place, Martha Mukisa vows

I was misunderstood on MDD – Bebe Cool

Thieves made equivalent of sh205m from snatching handbags in 2022, say Police

I will not stop speaking the truth, vows Wisdom Kaye

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.