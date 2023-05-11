Actress Nisha Kalema advises filmmakers to stand up for their rights

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned actress Nisha Kalema has shared her experience of being boycotted by a group of producers and directors for speaking out against one of them who used her work without giving her credit.

Speaking at the Film Club Session at the National Theatre on May 9, 2023, the multi-award-winning actress urged filmmakers who are facing similar situations to speak up.

“Even my friends never stood by me, for the fear that they would be blacklisted too,” Kalema narrated.

However, she refused to be intimidated and instead stood strong, eventually finding her own way back into the industry.

“When they all locked me out, I found my own way in, and did my own movie called Veronica’s Wish, which became a hit,” she noted.

The actress advised other filmmakers facing similar challenges to collaborate on independent projects to overcome the problem of being boycotted by producers who refuse to accept their terms.

“When I was rejected and ejected from the film industry, I collaborated with other filmmakers and came back stronger than ever before,” she shared.

Kalema also emphasised the importance of professionalism, principles, skills, and clear goals in the industry to avoid exploitation by fellow filmmakers.

Her outstanding performances earned her three Best Actress Awards in 2015, 2016, and 2018 for her roles in The Tailor, Freedom, and Veronica’s Wish, respectively.

Currently, Kalema is working on Junior Drama Club (JDC), Uganda’s first musical drama series, as a producer and actress, alongside renowned film producer Allan Manzi.