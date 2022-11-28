Actress launches novel on birthday

By Hussein Kiganda

Actress and scriptwriter Josephine Kabahuma, known for her role in the movie Mania, which premiered on November 11, 2022, chose to launch a novel as a gift for her fans on her birthday on November 25, 2022.

Kabahuma’s novel is titled A Love That Never Happened and it tells a story of a naive young girl Pearl, who, after scoring good grades in A’level, secures a government scholarship and joins Makerere University. It is from here that her life takes a turn when she gets into an entanglement with her sister’s boyfriend. Her relationship sires a series of irresistible heated-up romances, pushing her into repetitive mistakes that cost her her dreams, friendships, family, and life.

The novel highlights the curious life of young girls on campus, love, sex, friendship, depression, drug abuse, and betrayal. It also delves into various reproductive challenges among female university students.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Kabahuma said her novel was inspired by the life experiences of the people around her.

“It’s based on true events that happened to my friends and their friends on campus. I wrote it to warn girls on campus against unhealthy relationships and careless lifestyles,” she said.

“This is the only gift I could give to those that have supported me for ages, and it came on my birthday,” she added.

Kabahuma revealed that she is working on the novel’s sequel and hopes to turn it into a television series.

Who is Josephine Kabahuma?

Josephine Kabahuma is an multi-award-winning Ugandan Actress, Writer, and Producer. She possesses other skills like Directing, Production Design, and Costume Design among others.

She has worked as a director, writer, producer, actress, production designer, and costume designer on films like; Catch Out (2021), KEMI (2020), Judas Kiss (2019), Equanimity (2019), Esteem (2019), Demented (2019) and Fidelity (2019) that have earned over 30 international nominations and over 10 international awards from film festivals and film awarding platforms from all over the world.

Kabahuma is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communication at Makerere University.