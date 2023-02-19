Actress Josephine Kabahuma graduates with journalism degree

By Hussein Kiganda

Movie star Josephine Kabahuma, known for her roles in Mania and Kemi, graduated from Makerere University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism on February 17, 2023.

The actress pursued her four-year course alongside acting and is thankful to God that she managed to emerge successful.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Kabahuma revealed that although the course was for four years, she completed it in five years because she missed an entire semester while acting.

“I missed an entire semester (exams) when we were shooting Kemi, hence the delay. School life wasn’t a good experience for me at all since I didn’t have any friends there,” Kabahuma said.

She hailed her two friends Esther Makula and Grace Atiang, for having encouraged her to stick to books. Kabahuma reasoned that if they were not with her, it may not have been easy.

She added that at some point, she was faced with the challenge of fighting to establish herself in the film industry and studying. Both were tasks that needed a lot of time and devotion.

“I managed to juggle school with film because I had registered for evening classes, so I would do film-related stuff during the day and at night, I would go to school. It was hard at first since I really wanted to establish myself in the industry, but later I got it and juggled the two well,” Kabahuma said.

On why she chose to do communications and journalism, she said it presented many employment opportunities.

“With it, you can’t be unemployed. There was a point where I felt I could do almost everything; reporting, news writing, production, graphics design, editing, sound design, marketing, advertising,” Kabahuma said.