Actress Evelyn Namulondo thanks fans for not shaming her at maiden show

by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema 

Ebonies actress Evelyn Namulondo was shocked that her fans turned up in large numbers to show their support at her maiden show dubbed The Best of Evelyn Namulondo: From Zero to Hero at Theatre La Bonita in Kampala on August 3, 2023.

Many critics had predicted that her show would flop. That she was just singer Rema Namakula’s ‘handbag’.

“Thanks for shaming my haters; the ones who said I would not make it. See what has happened; it’s a full house. Thanks for coming, my dears,” she said while giving her speech. 

Many artistes performed, including her friend, Rema, Spice Diana, B2C, Mikie Wine, Levixone and Lydia Jazmine.

While many expected Namulondo to perform with the Ebonies, she did not. 

All photos by Mariam Nakalema

Revellers filled Theatre La Bonita during actress Evelyn Namulondo’s show on August 3, 2023
Singer Rema (centre) performing with the B2C trio at Theatre La Bonita on August 3, 2023

