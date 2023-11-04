Actor Tony Lutakome in poison scare

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned movie actor and director Tony Lutakome Kayanja was admitted to Malcolm Hospital in Kibuye on November 2, 2023, following an accident on the set where he was working.

According to one of the individuals who accompanied him to the hospital, there is suspicion that the actor was poisoned while on set. Initially, he was rushed to Mengo Hospital in an effort to stabilize his condition. Subsequently, due to a deterioration in his health, he was transferred to Malcolm Hospital.

“Kayanja is in a critical condition. He fell off the set, and we suspect he was poisoned. Additionally, he has been grappling with severe ulcers, which may have exacerbated the situation. Although we initially sought medical assistance at Mengo Hospital, we sought more comprehensive treatment at Malcolm Hospital,” the source disclosed.

However, Mzee Bwanika, the Executive Secretary of Pearlwood, an organization that unites filmmakers in the country, refuted the poisoning claims, stating that the actor was battling a common illness, the specifics of which he chose not to disclose.

“No, it’s not poisoning; it’s a routine illness, and we are hopeful for his speedy recovery,” Mzee Bwanika asserted.

Tony’s sister, Annet Mirembe, who is currently attending to him at the hospital, expressed optimism about his improving condition and anticipated his swift return to good health.

As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the alleged poisoning, and no health official has reported any such incident.