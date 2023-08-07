Actor Phillip Luswata urges government on filmmaker’s equipment

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned actor Phillip Luswata has appealed to the government to invest in cutting-edge film equipment, aiming to elevate the industry’s status and enhance its global competitiveness.

During the recent Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Breakfast meeting, the accomplished performer, celebrated for his impressive stage performance and talent, emphasized that numerous Ugandan filmmakers have mastered the fundamental principles of their craft and are poised to make a mark on the international stage.

However, Luswata highlighted a significant challenge faced by these filmmakers as they endeavor to make their mark globally—their struggle with subpar equipment, which often hinders the industry’s recognition.

“Filmmakers possess the necessary skills, experience, and unwavering passion for their craft. What holds them back is the inadequacy of our existing equipment, which fails to meet international standards. If the government were to step in and procure advanced equipment, the industry’s growth could reach unprecedented heights,” remarked Luswata.

Luswata thanked the Uganda communications commission for its unending support towards the film industry noting that it’s festival, the Uganda Film Festival(UFF) has seen improvement in quality of the films, placing Uganda at a regional level.

It is worth noting that in January 2023, the Ugandan Embassy in the United States unveiled a document titled “Uganda’s Remarkable Progress as an International Film Hub,” sharing news of an upcoming film studio intended to catalyze the industry’s development.

This announcement followed President Yoweri Museveni’s visit to the country, during which he pledged his commitment to support the film sector by establishing a film office and a state-of-the-art international film studio in Uganda, poised to elevate the industry to new heights.