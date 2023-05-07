Sunday, May 7, 2023
Actor John Segawa scoffs at Balaam over Musician's Federation approval
Actor John Segawa scoffs at Balaam over Musician’s Federation approval

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Events promoter and political mobilizer Balaam Barugahara has opined that the newly formed Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) is a big win for the local music industry, an unpopular opinion that has been scoffed at by many.

Actor, director and producer, John Segawa in particular just laughed at his musing with over 20 emojis on social media where the events promoter wrote: “Congratulations to Uganda’s Music Industry (Artist) for being able to successfully federate. Congratulations to my brother @eddykenzoficial upon being elected President Uganda Musicians Federation, my sister 1st Vice President Queen @Ksheebah1 Karungi, 2nd Vice President @pallasomusic, 3rd Vice President @Jkanyomozi & Brother @BebeCoolUG Finance Minister,” wrote Balaam.

He added: “With this organization the Music industry will shine & grow beyond border. It’s a big Win to the Music Industry. General Salim Saleh & Afri Aid headed by Madam Esther Akampumuza You will remain in Uganda’s history book as Heroes to the sector.”

They also questioned the credentials of the president and his deputies with the arguments that none went beyond secondary school, throwing their leadership and mobilization skills into question.

Balaam was an avid supporter of the Uganda Musicians Association and was one of those that advised the current leadership under Cindy Sanyu to continue leading the organisation after their 2022 virtual elections flopped.

