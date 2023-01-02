Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident
World News

Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snow plow accident

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

AFP

Movie star Jeremy Renner, known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel blockbusters, was in critical but stable condition following an accident while plowing snow, his representative told US media.

Renner was using a truck-sized tracked snow vehicle about a quarter mile from his mountain home on Sunday when the vehicle accidentally ran over one of his legs, the TMZ tabloid news website said.

Renner was clearing a road near his Tahoe home “so his family could get out after a massive New Year’s eve storm,” TMZ said.

The accident caused Renner to lose “a serious amount of blood” and a neighbor, a physician, applied a tourniquet until paramedics and an evacuation helicopter arrived, it said.

“We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” Renner’s representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the representative, who was unnamed, added.

Renner, 51, has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The Town.

He has also appeared as Clint Barton, also known as superhero Hawkeye, in several Marvel films and a recent miniseries.

Renner owns property near Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe, an area near Reno, Nevada that has been hit by winter storms, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He recently posted on social media about severe weather conditions in the area around Lake Tahoe, which borders California and Nevada and is a world-renowned skiing destination.

On December 13, Renner tweeted a photo of a car buried by snow with the caption “Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke.”

In the weekend accident Renner was using a Snowcat, a special vehicle with tracks and an enclosed cab designed to move on, groom or plow snow, TMZ said.

You may also like

Twitter outages hit thousands of users worldwide

Pele’s family gather at his hospital bedside

Mbappe returns to training days after World Cup disappointment

Belgium MPs fail to agree words to atone for colonial past

2022’s notable deaths around the world

Jubilant welcome for French team on World Cup return

World Cup winners Argentina arrive back in Buenos Aires

Messi heads long list of World Cup farewells

‘Music starts with Messi’, says FIFA’s Wenger

Argentina fans protest over World Cup final tickets

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.