Actor Isaac Kuddzu urges UCC to support local film distribution

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

Actor and film producer Isaac Kuddzu has appealed to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to consider deploying its resources in the area of film distribution in its effort to promote local film.

This was while he was speaking on a Twitter Space among other film industry stakeholders organised by the UCC on the topic, “#BuildingUgandaFilmIndustry – What we can do better.”

“Why can’t we get UCC to get or lobby people out there and convince them and stand with them, being a regulator that is nationally known to take on the task of distribution and guard their money because it has the potential? It has the resources to do that,” appealed Kuddzu.

He also asked UCC to consider liaising with local internet service providers to subsidise the price of data consumed by local movie streaming platforms so as to give more Ugandans access and ease the penetration of local content.

