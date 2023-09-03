Actor Housen Mushema explores own grief during making of movie ‘Veronica’s Wish’

By Hussein Kiganda

Renowned actor and commercial model Housen Mushema, celebrated for his iconic portrayal of Balikoowa in the drama Balikoowa In The City, recently shared his poignant journey in coping with post-production trauma after making of the film Veronica’s Wish.

Following the movie’s screening at the National Theatre in Kampala on August 30, 2023, Mushema engaged with attendees during a thought-provoking question-and-answer session.

He disclosed that the film, whose major theme portrays blood cancer and its effects, bringing out sorrow, had been filmed during a particularly challenging period in his life, marked by the loss of several loved ones. His emotions on screen were deeply rooted in personal grief.

“During that period, I was actively involved with Hospice Africa Uganda. I was responsible for managing patients’ records, and had got close friendships with many of the patients. In the hospital where I worked, I encountered numerous files of individuals I had come to know personally, who had passed away. Additionally, I had recently experienced the loss of a close relative. The emotions I conveyed in the movie emanated from a genuine place. I simply couldn’t suppress them due to the grief I was grappling with,” Mushema shared.

Discussing his path to healing, he explained that he took a much-needed hiatus to distance himself from the character of Michael (a lover to Veronica, the character who was diagnosed with blood cancer) so as regain his emotional equilibrium.

Mushema emphasised that for actors, it’s not uncommon to become ensnared by the roles they portray, making it imperative to find ways to disengage.

“After wrapping up the movie, I travelled to Tanzania in order to reset and return to normal. When you immerse yourself in a character, there’s a fine line between retaining that persona and losing touch with reality. You could find yourself returning home from a shoot and remaining melancholic for an extended period. It’s essential to exercise caution,” he recounted.

Mushema’s revelation underscores the challenges that actors frequently face when dealing with the emotional toll of their roles.

In a similar vein, in 2022, celebrated actress Joan Agaba shared her own experiences of trauma during the filming of Stain, a performance that earned her the prestigious Best Actress in a Leading Role accolade at The Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2021.