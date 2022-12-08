Actor Badru Bashir Kasule passes on

By Hussein Kiganda

Actor Badru Bashir Kasule, known for his role Ssendijja in the movie The Forbidden directed by Samuel Saviour Kizito, passed on December 7, 2022.

Charles Tyaba, a close friend and workmate to the deceased, told The Kampala Sun that the actor had been suffering from diabetes, but the cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Bashir acted in movies such as Where We Belong, Rich Wisdom, as well as the series Toil and Basajja Kambwe.

He was the head of research and development at the Uganda Film Association and a member of the Screenwriters Guild in Uganda.

Tyaba described Bashir as a supportive and strong pillar for the development of the film industry.

“He was a very supportive hand to this industry and an advocate for the development of film in the country. He was instrumental in the putting up of the Uganda film festivals,” he said.

Bashir’s body will be laid to rest today, December 8, 2022, in Kalungu-Luwero district at 4:00pm.