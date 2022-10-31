Activist Vanessa Nakatte told she deserved getting cropped out of photo

By Ahmad Muto

Do you all remember the global outrage in January 2020 when Ugandan climate activist, Vanessa Nakate got cropped out of a photo she took with other climate activists at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland?

Well, to many locally, she is nolonger the darling they drummed up support for until she became a star activist.

Following a video she did for an international climate change organisation, 350 dot org (@350), calling on people to rally against the controversial 1443km East African Crude Pipeline running from Kabaale in Hoima District, Uganda to near Tanzania’s Tanga Port, the reaction is clear a number of those that sympathized with her about three years ago are nolonger very sympathetic, but militant to her cause and whatever she represents.

“I want Total to stop funding our destruction through the EACOP project. I want the people to join us in this fight and I want the politicians to stand on the good side of history, for the people and the planet,” she said.

State house social media handler, Nelly Bwire wrote: “Now I understand why she was cropped out of a photo previously.”

“Ugandan activists pushing for stopEACOP know very well that poverty is a bigger threat to the environment. Let Cassava and relevance not blind your conscience,” wrote a one @stephenkmuneza.

Meanwhile, media personality Canary Mugume got frustrated by local climate activists that he claims have proved elusive but are always making appearances on international media.

“Ugandan Climate change activists confuse me. While reporting on climate change, I reach out to them for interviews, they are hard to reach but yet they appear on western media frequently. Who are they appealing to? Do they represent Ugandans like they claim to?” he ranted.