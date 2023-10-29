Acting is harder than music- Maurice Kirya

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Maurice Kirya, he has found acting much more demanding than music. Why? He reasons that while he completely has to be himself to create great music, acting demands he conforms to the whims of the director to fit in the role he has been given which calls for adjusting his character by as much as 80%.

“I would say acting is harder than music. When I am doing music, 80% of that is my DNA. It is who I am as a person. My voice is part of my body. But when you are acting, you are being 80% of what the director wants. So, when I go on set, my mindset is ‘don’t be Maurice Kirya, don’t be you, be what the story is, get lost in that character.’ And that actually excites me. It allows me to be somebody else. And the options are endless,” he told the BBC 1xtra.

Kirya has appeared in a number of movies, both local and international – The King of Scotland, The Queen of Katwe, Sins of Parents, and The Hostel series. He was also one of the actors in Uganda’s first Netflix movie, The girl in the yellow jumper that got onto the movie streaming platform in late 2021.

In 2022, Kirya expressed desire to take on the role of T’challa if Hollywood ever considered recasting the movie Black Panther. The role was previously played by Chadwick Boseman who succumbed to cancer in 2020. Recall British-Uganda actor Daniel Kaluuya was also part of the cast.