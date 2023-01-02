Accident: Three members of Justice Mugamba’s family to be buried today

By Michael Odeng

The three family members of retired Supreme Court Judge Paul Kahaibale Mugamba who died in a nasty road accident are expected to be laid to rest today (January 2) at Bwigamiro, Fort Portal City.

This was revealed on Saturday during a funeral service held at All Saints Cathedral in Kampala. The trio will be buried at 3:00pm.

On Friday, Elly Winyi perished with his two relatives, Tara Byanjeru, 21, and Ulrich Kamurasi, 31, after a trailer lost control and rammed into the vehicle in which they were travelling.

This was during their return journey from Fort Portal to Kampala after the Christmas holiday.

The trio died on the spot in a saloon car registration number UBH 008G.

Meanwhile, four officials from the Uganda National Roads Authority maintenance team, whose pickup truck was rammed into by the trailer, survived the crash.

Elsewhere on the same day, six people were killed after two buses had a head-on collision in Ntungamo district in western Uganda.

This brings the number of people who have died in accidents from December 23, 2022, to 64.