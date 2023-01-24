Abtex urges promoters to find other sources of income

By Alfred Byenkya

Veteran music promoter Abbey Musinguzi of Abtex Promotions has urged promoters to find other sources of income.

In a long statement, he published on social media on Sunday, January 22, 2023, Abtex said music events are no longer profitable because of the high cost of organising them.

He said the 24 years of being in this business have not been easy because the money promoters get at the entrance of events is all spent on hiring different service providers such as the venue owner, sound, lighting, security and hiring expensive local artistes.

“Most promoters made losses in 2022. It’s only KT Events that made profits from Winnie Nwagi’s concert. Local shows are no longer profitable because one needs 20 artistes at one show unlike in the past where the late Paul Job Kafeero and Fred Sebatta would fill stadiums singlehandedly,” he wrote.

Abtex, therefore, urged fellow promoters to stop organising shows with immediate effect if they want to stay afloat this year.

“I am now going to promote Nigerian and Tanzania musicians this year because Ugandan artistes are common and no longer add value,” he said.

Abtex also cited the recent developments where the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) said they will be slapping the creative industry with Value Added tax of 18% on each ticket sold at the entrance and withholding tax of 6% on the total amount paid to a performer by the promoter.

“I, therefore, urge the Uganda Revenue Authority to drop these tax proposals because they are going to kill their businesses that have been heavily affected by COVID-19 in the last two years,” he added.