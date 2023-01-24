Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Abtex urges promoters to find other sources of income
Top News

Abtex urges promoters to find other sources of income

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya  

Veteran music promoter Abbey Musinguzi of Abtex Promotions has urged promoters to find other sources of income.

In a long statement, he published on social media on Sunday, January 22, 2023, Abtex said music events are no longer profitable because of the high cost of organising them.

He said the 24 years of being in this business have not been easy because the money promoters get at the entrance of events is all spent on hiring different service providers such as the venue owner, sound, lighting, security and hiring expensive local artistes.

“Most promoters made losses in 2022. It’s only KT Events that made profits from Winnie Nwagi’s concert. Local shows are no longer profitable because one needs 20 artistes at one show unlike in the past where the late Paul Job Kafeero and Fred Sebatta would fill stadiums singlehandedly,” he wrote.

Abtex, therefore, urged fellow promoters to stop organising shows with immediate effect if they want to stay afloat this year.

“I am now going to promote Nigerian and Tanzania musicians this year because Ugandan artistes are common and no longer add value,” he said.

Abtex also cited the recent developments where the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) said they will be slapping the creative industry with Value Added tax of 18% on each ticket sold at the entrance and withholding tax of 6% on the total amount paid to a performer by the promoter.

“I, therefore, urge the Uganda Revenue Authority to drop these tax proposals because they are going to kill their businesses that have been heavily affected by COVID-19 in the last two years,” he added.

You may also like

Businessman who missed his wedding while in prison granted bail

Nigerian singer Crayon thrills holiday makers at ‘Star Fest’ event

Man stabs sex worker to death after a dispute

No more WhatsApp, selfies for immigration officers at the airport

A Pass says pass to battle with Aganaga

I want to go for rehabilitation, cries out singer rescued by Bruno...

📸 Ugandan woman wins 2023 Franco-German Peace and Reconciliation Award

Musk announces more expensive subscription for ad-free Twitter

Salvador responds to trolls over his airport saga defence

Taxes Ugandan artistes will pay starting 2023

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.