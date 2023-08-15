Abtex demanding sh77m from Alien Skin over cancelling Nkwacho Festival

By Mariam Nakalema

Events promoter Abbey Musinguzi aka Abtex is demanding that singer Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana) pays him sh77m for damages incurred following his cancellation of the Nkwacho Festival that had been scheduled for August 27, 2023 at Forest Park Resort, Buloba.

In a letter dated August 14, Abtex, through his lawyers Lunar Advocates, said it had been agreed that the singer would paid sh100m, with sh10m being the initial deposit.

“The balance of sh90m was to be paid before the performance of the main show,” the letter stated.

According to the letter, Alien Skin was paid the sh10m in installments through Mobile Money to a one Musa Mawejje, his manager.

“To our client’s dismay, you cancelled the Nkwacho Festival a few days to the event without giving our client prior notice, which act has caused our client economic loss, mental distress, embarrassment and damaged his reputation as an events promoter.”

The letter revealed that Abtex had incurred losses resulting from paying for the venue, banners and public address system, among others.

“We demand that you pay our client sh71.5m with seven days from the date of receipt of this notice, being a sum for the losses and damages sustained as a result of cancelling the said event/show and also furnish to our chambers a sum of sh6m as legal fees incurred by our client whilst instructing us.”

It should be noted that on June 9, 2023, Abtex organised a successful concert for Alien at Freedom City on Entebbe Road.

This followed an incident, where singer Pallaso (Pius Mayanja) slapped the Sitya Danger singer in Makindye, a city suburb, immediately making him famous.

This was then followed by the Nkwacho Festival, which he, however, cancelled, saying he was demanding money from Abtex.

Taking to his social media accounts, Alien later said the festival would take place at singer/politician Robert Kyagulanyi’s One Love Beach in Busabala although the beach denied having any such concert there.

In a recent post, Alien lambasted Bobi, saying he is self-made. Alien’s story of growing up in the ghetto and eventually making it had been likened to that of Bobi, and many had assumed he would owe the politician allegiance.